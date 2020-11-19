Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key to India's success in ODI and T20I series against Australia, starting from November 27. However, it seems like that the 30-year-old is also determined to make a mark with the bat. Taking to Instagram, the leggie shared a video from his batting session in the nets, and the caption depicts his mindset. "Adding up scores this time," he wrote while sharing the video. Unsurprisingly, fans brutally trolled the cricketer with the comment section flooded in no time. However, it was Chahal's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Dale Steyn who's comment stole the show. Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Adorable Picture With Fiancee Dhanashree Verma.

Asking Chahal what type of bowling he is facing during his net session, he wrote: "Facing Fast off spin?" Fans were indeed impressed by the South African pacer's cheeky remark as they joined the bandwagon in trolling the spinner. Nevertheless, Chahal was quick to make a comeback as he replied: "@dalesteyn secret sir," with two laughing emojis. Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Hilarious Comment During RCB Captain Virat Kohli’s Live Session With Pep Guardiola.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Practice Session Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Here's How Dale Steyn Trolled Yuzvendra Chahal!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the upcoming full-fledged fixture against Australia will be India's first assignment after the coronavirus-induced break. Although most of the Indian cricketers – who participated in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 – aren't rusty, challenging Australia at their den will be a different ball game.

Nevertheless, Virat Kohli's men have pleasant memories from their last assignment down under where India won the ODI and Test series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie. However, they must not forget that Steve Smith and David Warner didn't participate in that series. Hence, the competition will indeed be more challenging this time around. Also, Expectant father Virat Kohli will fly back to India after the first Test with Ajinkya Rahane likely to lead India in his absence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).