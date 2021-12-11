Tamil Nadu will take on Bengal in the latest round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 in Elite group B of the competition. The Round 3 fixture will be played at the Greenfield Stadium, Trivandrum on December 11, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming to record maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Preview: Check Out Full Schedule, Timings, Date, Venue and Live Streaming Details of Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Tamil Nadu have been the top team in Elite Group B in the early stages of the season, defeating Karnataka and Mumbai in their opening two games and the N Jagadeesan led side will be aiming to continue that winning run. Meanwhile, Bengal will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Puducherry.

When is Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 clash live on one of their channels as they have received the official broadcasting rights of the competition.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will show Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 live streaming and fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee.

