Kuldeep Yadav sparked some laughter during a press conference with a funny response to a bowling question asked by a journalist, ahead of the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match on September 15. The Indian chinaman bowler has been in superb form in the Asia Cup 2025, picking up seven wickets in two matches and was fielding questions from reporters in the India vs Oman pre-match press conference on September 18. When his turn to ask a question came, a reporter highlighted Kuldeep Yadav, saying he had mistakes in both games so far, "Kaunsi aise gend hoti hai jo Kuldeep Yadav ke haath se nikalti hai toh aapko lagta hai I am doing well? Kuch aisa hai aapka? (What is that one delivery which, when you bowl, makes you happy about your performance?" Kuldeep Yadav smiled and responded, "Ye main kyu bataunga bhai aapko?" (Why shall I tell you this, brother?) Other reporters also broke down in laughter for a bit. Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur, Latter Visits Dubai Stadium Wearing Indian Cricketer's Jersey During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (See Pics).

Kuldeep Yadav Stumps Reporter With Funny Response

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)