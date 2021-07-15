A member of an Indian team has been reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in England and has been quarantining at his relative's place. The Indian team member is expected to join the rest of the team in Durham. The identity of the player has not been revealed. Sources have confirmed to a newspaper, the player had been experiencing a sore throat and thus the player got himself tested. The Indian team will play a three-day warm-up game against Select County XI from July 20 -22. Two Indian Cricketers Tested COVID-19 Positive in UK, One Still in Isolation.

The players and staffers who had come in contact with the infected person have also been isolated for three days. The number of positive cases in England has been on a rise. It is the National Health Service in England that has been conducting the tests for the Indian team. The player reportedly got tested positive in the first round of tests which was conducted on July 10, 2021. Meanwhile, the other players are expected to join the bio-bubble before the three-day warm-up game.

Last week, just before their series against Pakistan seven players from England had been tested positive for the disease. This had forced England to change their squad. Three players and four staffers had been tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to that, even Sri Lankan players had been down with the disease, right ahead of their series against India. This had led to a change in the schedule of the ODI series. The 50-over games against Sri Lanka were supposed to start on July 13 but will begin on July 18.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2021 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).