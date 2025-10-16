The India national cricket team are set to start their ODI and T20I series against the Australia national cricket team from Sunday, October 19. The Team India players, along with the support staff, have started reaching the host nation Australia a few days ahead of the start of this bilateral series. However, it has been reported that the Men in Blue faced some problems in their travel to Australia, as they faced a delay in their journey. IND vs AUS 2025: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Others Touchdown Australia for ODI Series.

As per reports, the Indian cricket team players entered the Delhi airport early in the morning on Wednesday, October 15. However, the designated flight in Delhi took off nearly four hours after its scheduled departure time. This unwanted delay had resulted in further rescheduling in Singapore. As a result of these unwanted delays and lengthy processes, the Team India players managed to eventually arrive in Perth, late, at 4:00 AM on Thursday, October 16.

It has been further reported by journalist Vimal Kumar that there was strict security at the Perth airport. This meant that the fans had limited access to the players there. The fans waiting outside the hotel where Team India players were scheduled to stay, also did not get much of the photos, as the cricketers were exhausted and they headed straight to their hotel rooms. This was only the first batch of Indian players to arrive at Perth, but it had big stars like Virat Kohli, ex-captain Rohit Sharma, and the bewly crowned skipper Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of Return in India National Cricket Team, Says ‘The Only Time You Truly Fail…’ (See Post).

Team India are scheduled to be hosted by Australia for a three-match ODI series, starting October 19. This will be followed by a five-match ODI series, starting October 29. The IND vs AUS ODI series 2025 will be a special one for the fans, as legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be once again representing Team India after March 9 in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now exclusively play ODIs, having retired from Tests and T20Is. The Indian players have already started the training session as well.

