The title holders of the fifth edition, West Indies Women (WI-W) will gear up to simulate the same staging in the forthcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2023, scheduled to start on February 10 in South Africa. After ending winless in the recently held Tri-series against India and South Africa, West Indies Women will have to level up their game and introspect on all goof-ups made before heading into the global tournament. The Windies are placed in Group 2, which sees some challenging teams, including inaugural champions England, India, Pakistan and Ireland. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket's Mega Event.

The Windies will kick off their world cup campaign on the second day of the tournament against England Women at Boland Park. West Indies are scheduled to play India Women and Ireland Women at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 15 and 17 before heading back to Boland Park to play their last group stage match against Pakistan on February 19. Only the top two teams from Groups 1 and 2 will advance to the tournament's next round. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

West Indies Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 11 West Indies Women vs England Women 6:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl February 15 West Indies Women vs India Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 17 West Indies Women vs Ireland Women 10:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 19 West Indies Women vs Pakistan 6:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 15-member squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Former captain Stafanie Taylor gets a call back into the squad after battling the back problem. All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead the Windies, while as Shemaine Campbelle will be her deputy. The U-19 trio Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Djenaba Joseph also find a place in the T20 World Cup squad. All three of them were part of the recently concluded inaugural U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and are thought to outshine in the senior tournament.

West Indies Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

