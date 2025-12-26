Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket sensation, was today honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, India's highest civilian award for children, by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This prestigious recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of sports. Following the ceremony, Suryavanshi is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further highlighting his remarkable journey and potential. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest to Hit List-A Century, Achieves Feat During Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar VHT 2025-26 Match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Award From the President of India

National Recognition for Young Talent

The award ceremony, attended by dignitaries and proud parents, saw President Murmu personally confer the honour upon Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is presented annually to children aged 5-18 for their exceptional accomplishments in innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art & culture, and bravery. Suryavanshi's recognition underscores the nation's commitment to acknowledging and nurturing young talent across various domains.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A Rising Star

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has rapidly emerged as a notable figure in the cricketing world. Despite his young age, he has garnered attention for his exceptional batting prowess and consistent performances in various youth tournaments. His aggressive yet technically sound batting style has drawn comparisons to seasoned cricketers, making him a promising prospect for Indian cricket. This award not only celebrates his current achievements but also serves as an encouragement for his future endeavours in the sport.

Meeting the Prime Minister

The upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi signifies a significant moment for the young cricketer. Such interactions often provide a platform for direct encouragement from the nation's leadership, inspiring recipients to continue striving for excellence. It also brings national attention to their accomplishments, motivating other young individuals to pursue their passions with dedication. The Prime Minister frequently meets with awardees, emphasizing the government's focus on youth development and recognition. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits 2nd Fastest List-A Hundred By Indian Batter, Achieves Feat During Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar VHT 2025-26 Match.

Promoting Youth Excellence

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar scheme is a flagship initiative by the Indian government aimed at celebrating the achievements of children who have demonstrated extraordinary abilities and courage. By recognizing these young achievers, the award seeks to inspire a new generation of leaders, innovators, and achievers. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's honour serves as a testament to the diverse talent pool within India and the importance of fostering an environment where young individuals can thrive and contribute to the nation's pride.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (President Of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).