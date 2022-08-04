The Hundred is a professional cricket franchise league, it is a 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight teams, both men's and women's which are located in major cities across England and Wales. The first Hundred tournament was held last year in July and August. This tournament gave men and women an equal platform with almost all the matches taking place back to back as a doubleheaders at the same venue on the same day. The 2022 edition of the competition will be played from August 03 to September 03, 2022. The Hundred 2022 will include eight teams from both men and women and it is the second edition of the tournament. A total of 56 group stage matches -32 men’s and 24 women’s - will be played in about a month’s period. Each men's team will play four matches at home and four away but the same could not be said for the women’s side as the matches will start a week later with each team playing only six games in the group stage. Cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Southern Braves are the defending champions in the men’s competition and led by Englishman James Vince and they will be aiming to defend their crown. Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles are the reigning title holders in the women’s tournament and will be led by South African star Dane Van Nierek. In the Hundred, unlike any other cricket format, A bowler bowls either five or ten consecutive balls with the change taking place at the end of ten deliveries, it is must be noted that each bowler can only bowl 20 balls per game. There is a 25-ball powerplay at the start of each innings and only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle. The no-balls will be worth two runs and a free hit in this tournament.

The Hundred 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

FanCode has the official rights to broadcast The Hundred 2022 in India. However, FanCode will only be providing the live streaming online of the 100-ball cricket tournament in India on its mobile app and official website. The fans will have to play a nominal subscription fee to get access.

The Hundred 2022 Live TV Telecast in India

Sadly, there will be no live telecast of The Hundred 2022 available in India. So, the only option to watch the tournament is to download the FanCode app and watch the live streaming online.

It is a new domestic type cricket tournament that was proposed by the EBC with the thought of attracting younger and more diverse crowds to watch cricket as the matches will be played for a lesser duration and will be easy to understand for a new viewer. The tournament is generally held during the school summer holidays in England so the younger crowd can get a chance to enjoy the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).