New South Wales made a thrilling comeback against Tasmania in Sheffield Shield 2020-21, registering a sensational 145-run triumph. After getting bundled out for just 64 runs while batting first, they made a staggering comeback and declared their second innings at 522-6. Tasmania – who scored 239 & 202 in their two innings – couldn’t succumb to NSW’s heroics and came second in the contest. Apart from great cricket action, however, the match gained attention for players’ questionable behaviour as well. After Mitchell Strac’s bat-throwing episode, Tasmania captain Tim Paine was also caught losing his cool after getting dismissed for just seven in the last innings. Mitchell Starc Throws His Bat in Frustration After New South Wales Captain Peter Nevill Denies Him Century With Declaration.

Chasing 348 for victory, Paine – who also leads Australia in Test cricket – arrived when Tasmania’s scorecard read 176/5. He had the onus to play a substantial knock, but the on-field umpire adjudged him LBW against an inswinging delivery from left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. The wicket-keeper was nothing but agitated as the ball could well have missed the leg stump. His anger further came out after reaching dugout as he hurled his gloves in great wrath. Tim Paine Issues Warning to Virat Kohli and Co Ahead of India's Tour of Australia 2020-21.

Watch Video:

Tim Paine frustrated after being given out to a questionable LBW decision but it's all over for Tasmania. After bowling NSW out for 64 in the first innings, they have still managed to lose by 145 runs. I'd be pretty filthy too. #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/jFmYOZotV0 — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) November 11, 2020

The incident was a great shock for the fans as the Australian Test captain is known for his calm and witty nature. The wicket-keeper even remained calm when a young Rishabh Pant took a dig at his position as Australian captain during the India vs Australia Test series in 2018-19. Although he is one of the best in the business when it comes to sledging, Paine never really made any comment angrily remark, but he instead uses his humour to distract opponents.

Nevertheless, Paine would have sympathized with Mitchell Starc as the left-arm pacer also threw his bat and gloves in anger after NSW skipper Peter Nevill denied his century with a cruel declaration earlier in the match. The speedster was batting at 86 and was approaching his maiden First-Class century, but Nevill had other ideas as he called the batman with NSW’s scoreboard reading 522/6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).