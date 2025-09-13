Instances of cricket teams pulling out of multi-nation tournaments or the Asia Cup are rare, but these have occurred in the past. The main reason behind a cricket team pulling out of an ICC tournament or Asia Cup is mainly due to political, security or logistical reasons. When a cricket team withdraws its name from a multi-nation tournament, it creates a significant impact on the tournament itself, sometimes leading to its cancellation, or the tournament gets postponed for an indefinite period of time until further restructuring of the schedule. For organisers and broadcasters, a team's withdrawal can be a major setback. On that note, take a look at some of the rare instances when a cricket team pulled out of a tournament. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 1986

India national cricket team skipped the 1986 edition of the Asia Cup, which was held in Sri Lanka. Team India decided to skip the Asia Cup 1986 tournament due to the civil unrest and security concerns in Sri Lanka. The civil war had broken out in 1983 between the government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka. Concerned for player safety, the BCCI decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Asia Cup 1990-91

When India hosted the Asia Cup 1990-91 tournament, the Pakistan national cricket team decided to pull out of the tournament because of escalated political friction over the Siachen Glacier conflict. But despite the strained relations, India and Pakistan have regularly faced each other at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup. The two sides will meet each other once more during the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14. IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Sharjah Cup 2003

The South Africa national cricket team pulled out of the Sharjah Cup 2003, which was a tri-series involving the Pakistan and Sri Lanka national cricket teams in the United Arab Emirates. The reason behind South Africa's pullout was fears of player safety following the outbreak of war in Iraq at that time. After South Africa's exit, Kenya and Zimbabwe were invited and confirmed to participate, creating a four-nation tournament. Pakistan won the Sharjah Cup 2003.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).