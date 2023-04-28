The action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is underway and things have started to get interesting. While three teams have accumulated ten points each, as many teams are on eight points. Two teams remain on six points while two sides are on four points each. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, RR vs CSK highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 28

In IPL 2023 Match number 38, Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PBKS vs LSG match takes place at 07:30 pm.

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights

In a contest of table toppers, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in IPL match number 37 by 32 runs. Set a target of 203 runs to win, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 170/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Spinners Adam Zampa and Ravi Ashwin scalped three and two wickets respectively. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Named Most Popular Sports Team in Asia, Beats Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr; RCB Takes Third Spot.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following their win over Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals have moved back to the top of the IPL 2023 points table. RR, Gujarat Titans and CSK have ten points each and occupy top three spots on the IPL 2023 team standings respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).