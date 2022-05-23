The Women’s T20 Challenger is back with the first game between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas on May 23, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST. The game features two superstars of Women’s cricket in Hamanpreet Kaur and Trailblazers, who are both top leaders as well. Supernovas in particular under the guidance of Harmanpreet Kaur already have two titles to their name with the last coming back in 2019. The cricket administrators are also in process of getting the Women’s IPL underway from next year which is significant boost for the game. The game will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and the team winning the toss will ideally like to bowl first. Trailblazers vs Supernovas Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Women's T20 Challenge Match 1.

The opening partnership of Hayley Matthews and Smriti Mandhana holds the key for Trailblazers while Indian all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues is also crucial in the top order. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been around for a while with the Indian setup and her slow turners on a Pune pitch that has something to offer will be crucial. Poonam Yadav is another important member of this side and can try and put pressure in the middle overs on the opposition. BCCI Announces Squads for My11Circle Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Priya Punia and Haramanpreet Kaur along with Harleen Deol make up the core members of this Supernovas batting unit. Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia can come in and score some quick-fire runs for the team and will have company in the lower order from Alana King, the Western Australian all-rounder. The franchise has also done well to sign Sophie Ecclestone, who has built quite a name for herself in the T20 format.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Telecast of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Match 1 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Trailblazers vs Supernovas match in Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports Network.

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Telecast of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Match 1 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Trailblazers vs Supernovas match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

It is a battle of equals in the opening with the Trailblazers slightly holding the edge and will start the campaign with a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).