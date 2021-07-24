Trent Rockets would take on Southern Brave in The Hundred men's competition, on Saturday, July 24, The match would be played in Trent Bridge, Nottingham and would begin at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The home side boasts of star players like Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Samit Patel and the spin wizard Rashid Khan, all of whom are quite capable of turning a match around on their own. The Southern Brave side too isn't far behind. They would be led by Jofra Archer and have the experience of Quinton De Kock at the top. He would be supported by New Zealand's newfound talent Devon Conway and then there's the mighty Andre Russell at the end who would absolutely love to play this new format of the game. The Hundred Rules: Playing Conditions and All You Need to Know About ECB’s New Format

Both sides look evenly matched on paper and though there are no clear favourites, it promises to be an interesting contest. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men The Hundred 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men 2021 will be played in Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will be played on July 24, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men The Hundred 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The Hundred match between Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men 2021 would not be telecasted in India because there are no official broadcasters of the tournament in the country.

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men The Hundred 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India however live stream the Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men's match by using the FanCode app but would have to pay a subscription fee.

