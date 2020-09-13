Ahead of the IPL 2020, the social media handles of the franchises are looking to keep their fans hooked to their social media page. Thus for the franchises of the Indian Premier League, Twitter has released emojis and hashtags of the IPL teams so the fans can keep up with the trend. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capital and other IPL teams have posted tweets about respective hashtags and emojis. Chennai Super Kings has its tagline 'Whistle Podu' as their hashtag. Chennai Super Kings has its tagline 'Whistle Podu' as their hashtag. MS Dhoni’s CSK had the hashtags like #Yellove, #CSK, #WhistlePodu. Delhi Capitals has hashtags like #DelhiCapitals, #YehHaiNayiDilli and few others. IPL 2020 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

The IPL 2020 is all set to start on September 19, 2020, in UAE with the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The entire tournament of IPL 2020 is going to be held in UAE and this is the first time in the decade that the entire tournament has been shifted to another country. The decision was taken owing to the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the franchise below:

Mumbai Indians:

Delhi Capitals

A dash of DC everytime you tweet us a roar 🐯🔥 Dilliwalon, don't forget to use these hashtags on @Twitter when cheering virtually with us this #Dream11IPL ⤵️ ▪️#DelhiCapitals ▪️#YehHaiNayiDilli ▪️#यहहैनयीदिल्ली ▪️#ThisIsDelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/AQXsbccEpY — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 12, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Time to cheer for RCB, Twitter style! Use #PlayBold, #WeAreChallengers, #NewDecadeNewRCB, #ನಮ್ಮRCB in your Tweets and get this exciting journey started! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HManOKLILO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals

The first game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is expected to be a mouth-watering clash. All the games in the IPL 2020 will start at 7.30 p IST. The cricket-starved fans are waiting for the start of the Indian Premier League 2020.

