Karachi Kings became the new champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2020 final clash. Imad Wasim and Co didn’t put a foot wrong in the game as Qalandars never really looked in the contest. After getting restricted for just 134-7 while batting first in Karachi, Sohail Akhtar’s Men couldn’t make a comeback even with the ball. Babar Azam was the wrecker-in-chief for the Lahore bowlers as he scored an unbeaten half-century. Although there was some drama in the latter half with Kings’ losing three wickets inside 14 runs, they eventually won the game by five wickets and lifted the PSL 5 title. PSL 2020 Final: Karachi Kings Beat Lahore Qalandars By Five Wickets To Lift Maiden Title.

Earlier in the day, Lahore skipper opted to bat first in Karachi after winning the toss. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Fakhar Zaman got their side off to an impressive start, but their conservative approach kept the scoring rate on the lower side. Lahore’s problems were worsened when their middle order collapsed badly with Waqas Maqsood and Umaid Asif bowling brilliantly in the latter half of the game. As a result, Qalandars were restricted to 134-7, which wasn’t enough in front of Azam’s brilliance. Netizens went in a frenzy after the game with social media flooded with praises for Azam and other players. Let’s look at how they reacted.

Azam's Stellar Run In PSL 2020!!

Babar Azam in PSL 2020: 🏏 Leading run-scorer with 473 runs at 59.12 🎖️ Player of the Match in the Qualifier ⭐ Player of the Match in the final 🏆 Player of the Tournament Unstoppable 🙌 | 📸 @thePSLt20 pic.twitter.com/ty68iyTVeh — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2020

Records Shattered!!

Most Runs in single edition of PSL: 473 by Babar Azam in 2020 💙 435 By Luke Ronchi in 2018 430 by Shane Watson in 2019 353 by Kamran Akmal in 2017 335 by Umar Akmal in 2016 King Breaks Another Record 🙌🏻👑#KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/HdbbJTm43F — Zeshan Ch (@HeadMSMSpunjab) November 17, 2020

Winning Moment!!

MOMENTS❤️ Feels the Joy🏆 Champions HBL PSL 2020!!#KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/qmRzmwyvvu — ARب ا B KHAN🥀 (@khantweet47) November 17, 2020

Congratulatory Messages!!

Mubarak ho Karachiiiiii.. As Bazid Khan said, all hail the new KINGS of PSL 💚 pic.twitter.com/bo4rAYW1My — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) November 17, 2020

Greetings From Peshawar Zalmi!!

Congratulations to @KarachiKingsARY for winning their 1️⃣st PSL Trophy A very fitting tribute to their late Coach Dean Jones who becomes the most successful PSL Coach! Deano is the only coach to win 3 PSL Trophies 🏆🏆🏆 True Legend of the game#LQvKK #PSLFinal #DeanJones pic.twitter.com/hJYGQUfvNa — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) November 17, 2020

New Champion!!

Memes In Action!!

This is how #KarachiKings supporters are going to sleep tonight. pic.twitter.com/puFjmzdQru — Afshan Tayyab | PSL (@QueenAfshan) November 17, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Azam was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar knock. He even was the Player of the Series for scoring 473 runs in 12 matches, most by any batsman this season. At the same time, Lahore’s Shaheen Afridi finished the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps in 12 games.

