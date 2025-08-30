Pakistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The second match of the ongoing UAE Tri-Series 2025 is being contested between the Pakistan national cricket team and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team. The Pakistan vs UAE second match of the Tri-Nation 2025 series is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Salman Agha-led Pakistan will be playing their second match, whereas it will be the first fixture for the host UAE. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of UAE vs PAK vs AFG With Net Run Rate.

Pakistan started their campaign on a superb note. The Green Shirts thrashed the Afghanistan national cricket team by 39 runs in Sharjah. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 53 runs off 36 deliveries, including six boundaries. The UAE Tri-Series is crucial for the Green Shirts to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament, which is going to be held in the UAE. Pakistan Defeat Afghanistan By 39 Runs in UAE Tri-Series 2025; Haris Rauf's Four Wicket Haul, Salman Ali Agha's Half-Century Power Green Shirts to Comprehensive Win.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan