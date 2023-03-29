The Calcutta High Court has upheld a stay on arrest warrant against Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami by the Sessions Judge, Alipore. In 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had filed a case of cruelty and assault filed against the cricketer. Hasin Jahan had alleged that Shami assaulted her on February 23, 2018 after she protested against the cricketer for allegedly having extra-marital affairs. In March 2018, Hasin Jahan made a written complaint with the Jadavpur police station in March 2018 under Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code,. And thus a charge sheet was filed against Shami. Big Blow to Mohammed Shami, Court Directs Cricketer to Pay Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Rs 50 Thousand Financial Compensation Every Month.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Alipore then issued arrest warrants against Shami and his relatives (Opposite parties) on August 29, 2019. In response, the Opposite parties filed a revision against the Magistrate's order before the Sessions Judge of Alipore and on September 9, 2019, a stay on arrest warrant against Shami was granted.

As per Live Law, the single judge bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) has now observed: “In the present case the learned Session Judge passed an order of stay. The hearing of the revision is still pending. And as such in view of the Judgment of the Supreme Court in Honnaiah T.H. (Supra) the order of the learned Session Judge requires no interference.”

