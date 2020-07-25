Sydney, July 25: Australia batsman Usman Khawaja posted a photo of his newborn child on his Instagram handle. The 33-year-old said that he and his wife Rachel have decided to name the baby girl Aisha.

"Alhamdulillah, so grateful to be blessed with our first child Aisha. Like her dad she hates the cold! #babygirl #mashallah #mygirl #twotone #halfandhalf," said Khawaja in his caption to the photo on Instagram that he had uploaded. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Without Sounding Arrogant, Feel Like I’m One of the Top 6 Batsmen’.

Usman Khawaja's Instagram Post

Rachel Khawaja said in another post that Aisha was born on July 21. "Aisha Rahil Khawaja born on the 21st of July at 12:51 am weighing 3.27kg Uzzy and I are so unbelievably in love with our little girl. There is nothing that can prepare you for that moment when you first meet your baby, it's one that we will cherish forever," said Rachel on her Instagram post.

Khawaja has played 33 Tests and 40 ODIs for Australia in which he has scored 2887 runs and 1554 runs respectively. He last played for Australia in their last Ashes Test in August 2019. While him not being named among the players who have been awarded new contracts by Cricket Australia earlier in the year caused a stir, he has been named in a 26-man preliminary squad for Australia's proposed white-ball tour of England in September.

