Varun Chakaravarthy has joined India's ODI squad for the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series in Nagpur. The spinner has had a memorable return to international cricket earlier this year and has established himself to be a crucial member of the India national cricket team in T20Is. A Times of India report states that the ace spinner has joined Team India's camp in Nagpur and has trained with the team as well. The 33-year-old recently had a great time in the IND vs ENG T20I series where he finished as the highest wicket-taker and deservedly was named 'Player of the Series'. He finished with 14 scalps and took a five-wicket haul in one of the matches. Varun Chakaravarthy has not yet made his ODI debut. How To Buy India vs England Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series.

Has Varun Chakaravarthy been included in India's ODI squad? That remains to be seen as there's no official confirmation from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) yet. In 23 List A matches, he has picked up 59 wickets with his best figures being 5/9. His economy rate too is pretty impressive (4.28). Varun Chakaravarthy training with India's ODI team has sparked talks of him being added to the squad, which can be a great move, given his recent form in white-ball cricket. On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

India will face England in three ODIs, which will be played in Nagpur (February 6), Cuttack (February 9) and Ahmedabad (February 12). The IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series is the last assignment for both teams in the 50-over format before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which starts on February 19.

