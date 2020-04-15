Veda Krishnamurthy Misses Cricket Amid Lockdown, Joins Other Women Cricketers in Creating ‘Isolation Cricket Cup’ a Cricket League for Home

Veda Krishnamurthy, Reema Malhotra and Mona Mehsram Stage 'Isolation Cricket Cup' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Who said there is cricket available? Well, sporting events across the globe may have come to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak but Indian women cricketers Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram and Reema Malhotra have come together to stage the “Isolation Cricket Cup.” They were also joined by Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar, who took up the commentary duties for the cricket match. “We were missing cricket, so we created our own league while at home,” Veda captioned a video on her Twitter page where she can be seen joining her fellow Indian teammates and also few others in playing cricket amid the nationwide lockdown. India Qualifies for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 After Allocation of Points for Cancelled Bilateral Series.

In the video, Veda, Mona and Reema can be seen coming together to pull off an incredible cricket sequence despite being in different locations. “Welcome to the Isolation cricket Cup,” Sthalekar, cricketer-turned-commentator, can be heard beginning the proceedings. “We have been starved of cricket, so we will take anything,” she continues. Malhotra, who is in Delhi is the bowler in the video while Veda in the batswoman on strike from Bangalore. Shahid Afridi Shares Adorable Picture With Daughters Arwa and Asmara, Says ‘They Make My Morning and the Whole Day’.

Veda Krishnamurthy Presents Isolation Cricket Cup

We were missing cricket, so we created our own league while at home. Presenting to you "Isolation Cricket Cup" @sthalekar93 @ReemaMalhotra8 @MonaMeshram30 @AKohli18 pic.twitter.com/6yWlmuymG3 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 15, 2020

Meshram can be seen standing beside a bed from her house. She is the fielder in the video while Akanksha Kohli, Punjab-based cricketer, is the wicket-keeper in the cricket. In the video, Malhotra initially stops before delivering the bowl and has a face-off with the batswoman Veda. But the umpire (Anuj Malhotra) intervenes and deduces the situation.

Malhotra then returns to her bowling crease and resumes. Her delivery is then driven through the covers by Veda and the ball looks to heading towards the boundary when Meshram dives full-length to her right and stops the ball. “One of the most agile fielders in the Indian set-up,” Sthalekar can be heard on commentary praising the Indian cricketer for her effort. Meshram is also lauded by two young supporters who praise for the brilliant effort. The video concludes with two little girls cheering the cricketers from their couches, which represents the stands.

Meanwhile, with sporting events stalled due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been confined to their homes. Most are either wiling their time away by engaging with fans on social media or by assisting their house members in household chores.