Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been in the news lately due to his health condition. Kambli recently spent some time in the Hospital after he was admitted following urinary infection and cramps. However, during the treatment the doctors later found out that there were clots in his brain. Kambli was subsequently discharged from Hospital after further treatment. During his time at the Hospital, the former cricketer’s wife Andrea Hewitt and kids were seen supporting him. Kambli’s personal life has been marred by controversies and it is known that he was suffering from alcohol addiction as well. Kambi’s second wife Andrea revealed that he has undergone rehabilitation for alcohol addiction at least 14 times. Andrea also revealed that she once filed for divorce as well but later retracted. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Celebrates Birthday at Thane Hospital During Routine Health Check-Up (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli's Wife Andrea Hewitt Reveals She Once Thought of Divorce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suryanshi Pandey (@suryanshi_pandey)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)