Sachin Tendulkar wished Virat Kohli as the latter celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 5 (Thursday). Kohli, born in 1988, turns 32 this year. Wishes have poured in from around the world with his fans and many from the sports fraternity wishing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and team India captain as he celebrates his birthday. Sachin also took to social media to wish his former India teammate Kohli a happy birthday and also urged him to keep inspiring others. Virat Kohli Birthday Wishes: Suresh Raina, Wriddhiman Saha, VVS Laxman and Others Wish the RCB and Team India Captain As He Turns 32!.

Tendulkar in his wish for Kohli wrote: Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead.” Tendulkar and Kohli shared six years together in the Indian dressing room after Kohli had made his India debut in 2008. Both were also part of the World Cup-winning Indian side of 2011. Meanwhile, take a look at Sachin’s post on Kohli’s birthday. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: From Eating Organic Foods to Regular Workout; Here Are 5 Fitness Tips by RCB Captain That Will Help You Stay Healthy.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Virat Kohli On His Birthday

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Kohli is currently in action with RCB in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Kohli-led RCB reached their first playoffs in four IPL seasons and will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 eliminator. RCB finished fourth in the league stages with 14 points from as many matches. Kohli has not lighted the tournament, like the previous years but is among the top-five run-scorers in IPL 2020. He has so far scored 460 runs from 14 innings with the help of three fifties and will hope to continue with his fine batting form when RCB play SRH in the eliminator.

