Virat Kohli was unable to make a huge impact with the bat during the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Paarl as the former Indian skipper was dismissed for a duck, after having previously scored five 50+ scores in seven ODI innings against the same opponents. The wicket came after Shikhar Dhawan had been dismissed in the previous over as the Proteas got back into the game after a great start by the visitors. India vs South Africa Live Score Updates 2nd ODI 2022.

This was the 14th time in his One-Day International career that Virat Kohli has been dismissed without troubling the scores and the first time a spinner has managed to do it as Keshav Maharaj accounts for the former Indian skipper. It was a soft dismissal as Kohli drives on a full delivery, only to find Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma in the covers, handing him an easy catch.

Indian fans were not happy with the dismissal as they expressed their disappointment while trolling the former Indian skipper. Here are some of the reactions.

Speaking of the game, India won the toss and elected to bat first and were given a sensational start as skipper KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stitched a 50+ run partnership. However, South Africa struck twice in two overs to peg back the visitors and halt their momentum a bit.

