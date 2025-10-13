Virat Kohli has one of the largest social media followings across major platforms in the world of sports. Kohli's popularity across the world solidifies his status as a global star. The India national cricket team's star batter combined follower count across major platforms is massive, with the bulk of his audience following him on Instagram. As of October 2025, Virat Kohli's Instagram following is 273 million followers, making him the most-followed Asian and the most-followed cricketer worldwide. Kohli's popularity on Instagram makes him one of the most-followed athletes, along with legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

The scale of Virat Kohli's social media following translates directly into substantial commercial power. The 36-year-old is one of the highest-earning athletes from a single commercial Instagram post. One commercial Instagram post from Kohli can translate into a serious business impact, and it can generate lots of money for the Indian cricketer. On that note, readers can find out how much the former Indian captain earns from one single commercial Instagram post.

How Much the India National Cricket Team Star Earn From per Instagram Post?

According to a recent report by Wealth Magazine, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli earns a whopping $1.4 million (around ₹12.5 crore) for a single sponsored post on his Instagram handle. This figure places Virat Kohli among the world's most influential athletes, earning an astonishing amount from one commercial post on Instagram. This is proof that his fanbase extends beyond the cricket world. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at the Streets of London Along With Son Akaay (See Pics).

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be back in action in Indian colours during the three-match away ODI series against the Australia national cricket team, starting October 19. Earlier this year, the veteran announced his retirement from Test cricket. Last year, after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados, Kohli retired from T20Is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).