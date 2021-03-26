Virat Kohli’s struggles against Adil Rashid continues as the Indian skipper was dismissed by the English spinner during the 2nd One-Day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The 32-year-old registered yet another half-century in series but wasn’t able to convert it into a three-digit score as his search for an international century since 2019 continues. India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2021.

Wrist Spinners have been the Achilles-heel of Virat Kohli in recent years as the Indian captain has been dismissed by them more often than not. And it was the case once again as the 32-year-old fell prey to Adil Rashid, getting dismissed by the spin wizard for a third time in the limited-overs on this tour as he edged it to Jos Buttler behind the stumps while playing on 66. Stats Show Virat Kohli’s Struggle Against Wrist-Spinners.

Virat Kohli is slowly turning in Adil Rashid's bunny as this is the ninth time that the leg-spinner has gotten the better of the Indian skipper in international cricket, only New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (10) has a better record against the Indian captain across all three formats.

Adil Rashid vs Virat Kohli

Adil Rashid has now dismissed Virat Kohli nine times in international cricket. Only Tim Southee (10) has done so more often. 🐰#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/2LFnjGZ4WB — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 26, 2021

Virat Kohli has played a total of seven games in the limited-overs series (5 T20Is and 2 ODIs) on this tour, scoring five half-centuries (3 in T20Is and 2 in ODIs). In that time period, the Indian skipper has been dismissed just four times out of which three have been to Adil Rashid.

Virat Kohli lost his wicket after another 50+ score as the Indian skipper has been deprived of a century in any format for more than a year now. The Indian skipper’s last three-figure came against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on November 22, 2019 in Tests while his previous ton in ODIs was on August 14, 2019 against West Indies.

