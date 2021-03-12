Varun Chakravarthy has been in the news for failing the fitness Test once again after being selected for the T20I home series against England which begins today in the evening. The yo yo test is mandatory for the players for getting selected for the team. Post this, Virat Kohli and KKR CEO Venky Mysore have reacted to the same and surprisingly both of these stalwarts have different views about the fitness test. While Virat Kohli said that there should be no compromise on the fitness standards. Whereas KKR CEO took to social media and sounded extremely disappointed with the fitness standards set by the BCCI. Varun Chakravarthy Doubtful for India vs England T20I Series After Reportedly Failing Fitness Test.

Venky Mysore retweeted Harsha Bhogle’s views and wrote that many current greats wouldn’t have made it so far if they had the current fitness standards. The Indian cricket captain addressed the issue ahead of the first T20I and said that the systems are in place for the betterment of Indian cricket. “We should operate at the very high levels of fitness and skills and that's why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country. We would expect players to abide by what's required to be a part of Team India. There shouldn't be space for any compromise, in that regard,” he said.

Check out Venky Mysore’s tweet below:

@bhogleharsha he has more skills than most we have seen, but may be a few seconds slower in a sprint...I wonder how many greats of yesteryears, cricket would have lost, based on the current “standards”! https://t.co/JHV9nZBO2v — Venky Mysore (@VenkyMysore) March 11, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy had missed out on the series against Australia due to a shoulder injury. A source mentioned that he was selected in the team after his rehab at the NCA was done.

