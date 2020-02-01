Virat Kohli-Led Team India Fined 40 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over-Rate in Fourth T20I Against New Zealand

Shardul Thakur and Virat Kohli.

Dubai, February 1: India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 International in Wellington on Friday. Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC release said.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges. Latest ICC Test Rankings 2020: Virat Kohli Retains Numero Uno Status, Ajinkya Rahane Slips to 9th Position.

India made it two in a row when they beat New Zealand in the Super Over after the fourth T20I between the two teams ended in a tie at the Sky Stadium. Chasing 14 in the Super Over, K.L. Rahul started with a six off Tim Southee and that very much set the tone. While Rahul (10) was dismissed off the third ball, Virat Kohli finished the game off with a boundary to the mid-wicket fence.

Earlier, it was pacer Shardul Thakur who did a Mohammed Shami as India managed to tie the game after looking all but out of the encounter at one stage. With seven needed off the last over, Shardul picked two wickets and there were two run outs as the Kiwis lost the plot completely to take the game into another Super Over.