Virat Kohli May Become First Batsman to Score 3000 T20I Runs, Could Achieve Feat In Ongoing IND vs NZ Series

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Breaking and Making prestigious records have certainly become a part of Virat Kohli’s daily routine as the Indian skipper has the knack playing mind-boggling knocks and that too consistently. In the 11-year old illustrious career, the batting sensation has crashed many prestigious and has a chance to add another prestigious feather to his hat. Kohli needs 255 runs to become the first batsman to scored 3000 T20I runs. Well, three matches are still left in ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series and one can see Kohli achieving the milestone by the last encounter of the series. Shreyas Iyer Feels Virat Kohli's Way of Chasing Down Totals Inspires Him.

With 2745 runs from 79 T20Is, Kohli is already the highest run-scorer in the shortest international format and could well add many more runs to his tally by the end of series. Well, scoring 255 runs from three T20Is is certainly not a bread and butter task. Nevertheless, the star batsman has the tendency of defying the odds and the Kiwi bowlers must be aware of the fact. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: IND Register Consecutive Victories Against Kiwis for First Time in T20I History; Beat Blackcaps by 7 Wickets.

Scoring 45 and 11 runs in the first two matches of the series, the Indian skipper hasn’t been able to put a significant performance till yet. However, Kohli is not known to remain quiet for long and will be eyeing to break the shackles in the upcoming matches. With the ground in New Zealand being small in dimensions and the home side not having the services of players like Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, a big score from Kohli might be on the cards and one could well witness his carnage during the third 3rd T20I at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 29.

Despite Kohli not performing as per his standards, India won the first two matches and are 2-0 up in the five-match affair. So, the Men in Blue require just one win to seal the deal and they will eye to clinch the series in the next game. On the other hand, the Blackcaps will aim to rectify their mistakes in order to put up a better show in the do or die encounter.