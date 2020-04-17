Anushka Sharma Yells 'Aye Kohli, Chauka Maar Na' To Give Virat Kohli The Field Experience And His Reaction Is Hilarious (Watch Video)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli )Photo Credit: Instagram)

When you are under lockdown for almost a month, it gets really difficult to keep yourself busy and not do crazy stuff. Fatigue sets in there too. You know it is necessary to fight COVID-19 and so you try doing things to stay sane. Say for example this video of Anushka Sharma. She yells 'Aye Kohli, chauka maar na' at Virat Kohli to give him an on the field experience during lockdown. But it's his expression that cracked us up. He seems to be saying, 'She has gone nuts.' But can you blame her? You need to keep yourself entertained during this time when there is nothing else to do. Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Their Pet Dog Dude Steal the Show on Twitter; Indian Cricket Team Captain Posts Picture of Trio Cuddling Each Other

Virat and Anushka have been spending this lockdown period doing fun stuff like giving Virat a haircut or playing with their dog. We love their pictures and videos as they are always fun. Check out their recent video here...

The way Anushka yells about hitting a four will remind you of those fans who do the same during a match. Without caring whether or not it's possible, they feel the need to hurl advises at the cricketers who are actually facing the deliveries. Anushka is bang on here!