Virat Kohli is certainly enjoying his time away from cricket. The Indian captain has been passing his time by spending some quality time with his wife and also enjoying nature. On Monday, Kohli shared a picture of himself watching the sunrise sitting on the balcony of his Mumbai residence. With cricket suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kohli and most other Indian cricketers have been active on social media. They have been engaging with fans on social media and also have been entertaining them with regular updates on social media. Virat Kohli Pokes Fun at Mandeep Singh’s Training Video, Kings XI Punjab Batsman Comes Up With Hilarious Reply.

Kohli posted a picture of himself with a sunrise emoji. In the picture, Kohli can be seen sitting an enjoying the sunrise. The picture was clicked from the side and shows only one side of Kohli’s face. Fans loved the picture and flooded the post with comments and love emojis. “Super click... long hair .. Am Loving It,” celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim also commented.

Virat Kohli enjoys Sunrise

View this post on Instagram 🌅 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 20, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

Meanwhile, Kohli could soon be seen leading the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020, which looks most likely to be staged now that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 has been postponed by the ICC. The T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed by a year leaving the October-November window open for the BCCI to stage Indian Premier League season 13.

