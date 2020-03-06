Virat Kohli Shares Picture on Twitter, Netizens Urge Indian Captain to Comeback Stronger

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is going through a rare lean patch and the fans certainly want the talismanic batsman to make a strong comeback. The Delhi-born cricketer had a forgettable outing in India’s recent tour of New Zealand as he failed to pile up even one significant score throughout the series and shocked one and all with his dismal performances. Nevertheless, netizens are certainly expecting him to make a blistering comeback and that was evident in Kohli’s latest post on social-media. Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared one of his picture. Well, the comment section of the post didn’t take long in getting filled as the fans urged him to get over his bad phase. Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Women's Team 'All The Luck' for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final.

“Change is the only constant,” read the caption of the snap shared by the number-one ranked ODI batsman on the micro-blogging website. Kohli’s message might well be implying that his bad-run will get over with time and he’ll get back to his vintage best. Well, that’s exactly what his fans want as they desired to see Kohli smashing records again. Have a look at some comments.

Change is the only constant 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ru47WRhB5F — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Yes Kohli We need Change. Time to Comeback like You did after Eng tour 2014. Play like that for 6 Six years . I miss Your batting , Aggression, Your shots ❤️ Please come back one last time, I am waiting — Cricket Freak🚶‍♂️ (@naveensurana05) March 5, 2020

Change is as consistent as your fandom who's with you in your bad phase. Waiting for your comeback champ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mLAG4dUeX5 — - (@TheKantri) March 5, 2020

Come back stronger champ 😘🔥 pic.twitter.com/PaATlqwIg2 — ᴋᴇᴛᴛᴀᴠᴀɴ ™ (@_sarathy_) March 5, 2020

Agree with you 💯👌 good luck 💐 wishes🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AYa1THDub8 — Ashok Kumar kiradoo☞￣ᴥ￣☞🎪🕉️🇮🇳🏹🚩 (@PtAshokkiradoo) March 5, 2020

Bring this aggression back king pic.twitter.com/nC09RqcaZR — .. (@18_Warrior_) March 5, 2020

Virat Kohli will be next seen in action when India will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home, starting from March 12. There are also some speculations that the skipper might be given a rest from the series. However, India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma is already out due to an injury and thus, Kohli’s ouster will make the home side’s batting line-up very fragile.