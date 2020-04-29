Virat Kohli Should Lead Team India in All Formats, Harsha Bhogle Gives His Opinion on Split Captaincy Debate

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

There has been a long-standing debate in Indian cricket if Virat Kohli is the right man to captain the team in all three formats of the game. Several fans and pundits believe that the responsibility of leading the team should be shared with Rohit Sharma as the opener has a better record as national team skipper in the limited-overs format. However, commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that it is not the case, and Kohli should remain as the skipper of the Indian team. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Will Be My Greatest Challenge in ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Says Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf.

During an interview on ICC’s show Cricket Inside Out with former South African pacer Shaun Pollock and host Elma Smith, Harsha Bhogale was asked whether India should think of splitting captaincy duties on the international level for respective formats. To which the 58-year-old replied that he is ‘not a huge fan’ of two different captains and Virat Kohli should be leading the team. Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? New Zealand All-Rounder Corey Anderson Shares His Pick on the Better Captain and Player.

‘I’m not a big fan of those unless one of the captains is only playing one form of the game’ Harsha Bhogle said. ‘Because if you tend to look up at one captain, in India if you’re talking Virat and Rohit, you’ve got to look at Virat. He [Virat] was born to be captain, Virat was born to look around and say I own this place and I don’t know what it would be if we have Virat and Rohit as captains separately,’ he added.

Harsha also praised Rohit for the times he has stepped up in Kohli’s absence to lead the team. ‘I think Rohit’s been a fantastic captain for Mumbai Indians, he’s impressed when he has captained in the limited-overs team for a while but I think overall just one captain is better,’

Rohit Sharma has been a successful captain in the limited-overs format for the national side whenever asked and has a better win percentage than Virat Kohli. The Mumbai cricketer has also performed better than his compatriot when they have faced each other in the IPL as captains of their respective sides.