Team India’s preparations for the first Test against England are in full song, and one can visit the social media pages of players to verify the fact. Recently, Virat Kohli also took to Instagram and showed some glimpses of his recent batting session in nets. Although the fourth-ranked Test batsman is making a comeback after a month-long break, he showed no signs of rustiness and played all the balls with precision. The comment sections got flooded in no time as fans were enthralled seeing the batting juggernaut back in action. With the Three Lions having an inexperienced spin attack, Kohli would be determined to play a match-defining knock in Chennai. Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Address Team India Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai.

“Keep your head down and keep working,” the 32-year-old captioned the post on the picture-sharing website. Kohli was last seen on-field during India vs Australia Test series where he flew back home after the first game for the expected birth of his first child. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane marshalled the troop brilliantly and guided India to a historic 2-1 triumph down under. Now, Team India are back at their fortress and would like to continue their winning run. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Meanwhile, stakes are incredibly high in the Test series with a place in inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at stakes. While New Zealand have already confirmed their berth for the summit clash, either India or England will be the second finalists. Virat Kohli’s men would be confident as they have to win just two of the four Tests to get a final spot. On the other hand, England need to win at least three Tests to set up the clash with Kiwis at the Lord’s.

