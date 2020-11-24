The debate over India's T20I captaincy has been red hot ever since Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With this, Rohit Sharma became the first captain to win as many as five IPL titles. On the other hand, the prestigious trophy is still elusive for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Owing to the fact, many experts reckon that Rohit should replace Kohli as India's T20I skipper. At the same time, several also backed Kohli should continue leading the team as he hasn't done much wrong as Team India captain. Virat Kohli Not a Bad Captain, but Rohit Sharma Is Better, Says Gautam Gambhir.

Recently, former Indian openers Gautam Gambhir and Aakash Chopra presented their opinions on the topic which resulted in a heated argument between the two experts. While Gambhir was in favour of giving India's T20 captaincy to Rohit due to his IPL record, Chopra was against the idea with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 being round the corner. Rohit Sharma's Absence Will Be Tremendous Void in White Ball, Ditto for Virat Kohli in Tests, Says Steve Smith.

"Virat Kohli is not a bad captain, but Rohit Sharma is better. There is a vast difference between the quality of captaincy," said Gambhir on Star Sports show Cricket Connected where Chopra was part of the discussion panel.

Responding to Gambhir's comments, Chopra said: "There is no time for a change and to build a new team. There has to be games for a new philosophy to be introduced. With 5-6 T20s before T20 World Cup next year then I am against a change in captaincy."

Here's The Clip Of Discussion!!

Gambhir further opined that if players are elected based on IPL performances, the criteria for selecting the captain should be the same. "If we choose players based on IPL performance, then why don't we choose a captain based on IPL performance? Else, don't keep IPL has a parameter for batting and bowling performances as well," Gambhir added.

Chopra went against Gambhir's claim again, saying: "International performances will be considered when looking for international pedigree and IPL performances will be kept in isolation. If certain players have done well for India and have a bad IPL, it's fine. Virat Kohli has done nothing wrong as India's captain in T20s so far."

Meanwhile, Rohit isn't the part of India's squad for three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia. Hence, Kohli has a chance to ending all the debates with a series win. At the same time, the regular Indian skipper – who's expecting the birth of his first child in January 2021 – will miss three of the four Tests, and Rohit will have the chance to prove his mettle in overseas Test matches.

