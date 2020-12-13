While Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is gearing up for the first Test against Australia, one of his old Audi cars was seen lying in the police station in Maharashtra. With the vehicle being in terrible condition, its pictures went viral on social media with fans speculating the reason. Before you jump up to any conclusion, we must make it clear that the talismanic batsman wasn’t involved in any crime which led his old car being in the police station. When Audi India launched the new R8, Kohli bought the model which became Kohli’s first-ever Audi. Virat Kohli Drives His Brand New Car Audi Q8.

In 2016, however, he sold the car through a broker named Sagar Thakkar. According to CarToq, Sagar – who’s also known as Shaggy - was later involved in a scam and which eventually led to the car being seized by the police. He initially bought the car to gift to his girlfriend but eventually got arrested for the mega scam. Virat Kohli Delighted to Launch Audi Q8 in India Days.

This Is How The Car Looks Now!!

The Audi R8 – which belonged to Kohli – was one of the Sagar’s many properties which Mumbai police seized after the crime. Fortunately, the star batsman sold the car with all the legal paper works and thus, he didn’t face any consequences. Notably, Sagar bought the car for about Rs 2.5 crore, and it was seized within two months. Since then, the vehicle has been lying Mumbai police ground. When Kohli had the car, he clicked many pictures with the vehicle which are now resurfacing on social media.

Meanwhile, Kohli – who emerged as one of the greats of the game – became the brand ambassador of Audi India and his garage is filled with luxurious vehicles. As mentioned above, he is currently preparing for the first Test against Australia which gets underway on December 17. As the 32-year-old is expecting his first child in January, he’ll fly back home following the conclusion of the first Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).