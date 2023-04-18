A Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings' match, is never complete without Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Over the years, the two have evolved not just as legends of Indian cricket and the IPL but also as big names of the sport and the two caught up after their respective sides played out a thriller on Monday, April 17. Kohli was seen having a laugh with MS Dhoni over a discussion and the video of that has gone viral on social media. Both players have legions of fans not just in India but across the globe and this was a very wholesome moment for them. 'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli Interacts with MS Dhoni

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)