Manchester, June 22 : County side Lancashire on Wednesday announced that they have signed up India all-rounder Washington Sundar as their overseas player. Washington, who has been missing in action due to hand injury sustained while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, is set to join the team after his rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA) gets over. Eoin Morgan Injured: England Captain Ruled Out From 3rd ODI Against Netherlands.

This will be his first stint in England's domestic cricket and would be the second Indian after Cheteshwar Pujara to play county cricket. Pujara, who is with the India Test team ahead of their four-day tour match against Leicestershire, scored 720 runs in eight innings at a stunning average of 120 for Sussex in the first half of division two of the County Championship. "Washington, who is currently following a period of rehabilitation with the BCCI after a recent injury, will be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, and fitness depending, a number of LV=County Championship games in July," said an official statement by Lancashire.

"I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket. To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford. I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity happen and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad next month," said Washington after his Lancashire signing. Virat Kohli ‘Practicing Well’ Ahead of Rescheduled Fifth Test Against England.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's Director of Cricket Performance, expressed excitement over Washington joining the county side in the current English domestic season. "Washington is a multi-format all-rounder whose skills with both bat and ball will be a great addition for us in the Royal London Cup and County Championship this summer. His international and IPL experiences will be invaluable in the development of our younger cricketers, many of whom he will be playing with during his stay.

"The addition of Washington is one that will excite our Members and supporters, along with helping our continued push to bring silverware back to Emirates Old Trafford. We would like to thank the BCCI and particularly the men's Head Coach Rahul Dravid, for their co-operation and support in helping make this happen." Lancashire are currently third on the County Championship division one points table, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 108 points. They will resume red-ball cricket with a clash against Gloucestershire from June 26 after their Vitality Blast T20 games.

