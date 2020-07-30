Lahore, July 30: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently highlighted the differences between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) and stated the money involved in India's premier domestic T20 tournament is what makes it the best in the world. Akram also lauded the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for reinvesting the money generated from IPL into first-class cricket and according to him, that is how India has been able to unearth good, confident players in recent times.

"There is difference now (between IPL and PSL). In the last five-six years there has been a big difference. They have put in a lot of money. IPL is the biggest cricket tournament in the world," Akram told Tanveer Ahmed on latter's YouTube channel Tanveer Says. Wasim Akram Puts Sachin Tendulkar at 5th Position in List of Top Batsmen, Explains Why.

"A team's budget only is around 60-80 Cr to buy players...Indian currency...double in our currency. So when profit is made on that kind of money BCCI invests it back into first-class cricket.

"Most players in the IPL have their personal coaches, like Praveen Amre. They have hired such kind of former cricketers who have gone on to become good coaches. You look at their batsmen, they play with such high confidence. The system is completely different," he added.

The 13th edition of the league, which was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in March, will now take place in the UAE later this year. IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had last week confirmed to IANS that this year's league will be played around the September 19 to November 8 window and the same has been communicated to the franchises.

