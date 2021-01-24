India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane delivered an emotional speech in the dressing room after the historic Test series triumph over Australia. All the odds were against Rahane in the series after regular skipper Virat Kohli flew back home for his first child's birth. While the Aussie bowlers were in full song, the visitors played the series with a depleted team. However, Rahane, who scored a match-winning century in the second Test, marshalled his troop with precision and became just the second Asian captain after Kohli to win a Test series down under. Recently, the official Twitter page of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Rahane's special speech after the triumph in the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Ajinkya Rahane Spends Quality Time With His ‘Favourites’ After Returning Home.

"As we draw curtains on our historic triumph and start our preparations for the home series, here's Captain @ajinkyarahane88's address to #TeamIndia from the Gabba dressing room," BCCI wrote while sharing the clip. Lauding India's comeback after the humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Test, the talismanic batsman credited team effort for the sensational turnaround. Ajinkya Rahane Politely Refuses to Cut 'Kangaroo Cake', Earns Respect.

"This is a massive moment for all of us. What happened in Adelaide, how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals. I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi," Rahane said during his pep talk to the team.

Rahane also addressed Kuldeep Yadav separately as the left-arm-wrist spinner didn't get a single game this series despite having a good record in Australia. "Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here, but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik (Tyagi) you were fantastic," Rahane added.

Meanwhile, Team India will next take the field on February 5 in Chennai as they take on England in the first Test of the four-match series. The series will also mark the return of international cricket in India, and Virat Kohli's men will like to extend their sensational run.

