West Indies would face Australia in the first of the five-match T20I series, which starts at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 10, Saturday. The Australian team are playing international cricket after a four-month gap and their first match on return would be a power-packed West Indies side, which comprises of many match-winners in T20Is like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, just to name a few. West Indies have played against Australia just 11 times in T2OIs, the least that the Caribbean side has faced a Test-playing nation in the shortest format.

These two sides last played in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh where West Indies had won by six wickets. A lot has changed since then and both these sides have grown stronger and so, it would be a highly competitive series.

West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 10, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Australia 1st T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

