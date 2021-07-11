West India and Australia face-off in the second T20I. West Indies lead the five-match series 1-0 and now will be looking to double it. Australia, on the other hand, apart a poor performance in the series opener will be looking to make a strong comeback. Meanwhile, for WI vs AUS T20I live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down. WI vs AUS, 1st T20I 2021: West Indies Make Stunning Comeback To Defeat Australia By 18 Runs.

Australia suffered a batting collapse in the series opener while chasing 146. The visitors went from 108 for four 127 all-out and ended up losing by 18 runs. Windies will have the upper hand in this encounter.

West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 11, 2021 (Sunday morning). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

