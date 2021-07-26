West Indies take on Australia in the third and final One-Day International (ODI). The three-match series is currently levelled at one each. Both West Indies and Australia will now be fighting to seal the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for WI vs AUS 3rd ODI 2021 live streaming online and TV telecast details then scroll down for further information.

Before COVID-19 hit the series Australia won the first ODI by 133 runs. The second ODI was re-scheduled due to COVID-19 in which the home side emerged victorious. In a low scoring game West Indies managed a four-wicket win.

West Indies vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27, 2021 (Monday mid-night). The match has a scheduled start time of 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Australia 3rd ODI match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2021 live-action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the WI vs AUS 3rd ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

