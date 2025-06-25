West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The 2025 Frank Worrell Trophy between West Indies and Australia begins on June 25. The three-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27. Australia, who finished as runners up in WTC 2023-25 after losing the final to South Africa earlier this month, will be looking to begin the new cycle on a high. Meanwhile for WI vs AUS live streaming online and TV telecast channel details you can scroll down. Australia Playing XI for WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Announced: Sam Konstas Named Opener, Cameron Green Slated To Bat at Number 3.

Both West Indies and Australia have named their respective playing XIs for the series opener. The Roston Chase-led West Indies side have named debutant Brandon King in their playing XI with Shai Hope and John Campell making a return as well.

Australia, on the other hand, have named Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis as replacements for injured Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschangne who has been dropped from the`series opener.

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Details

Match West Indies vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Date June 25 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Kensington Oval, Barbados Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, no TV telecast in India

When is West Indies vs Australia 1st Test 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first match of the two-Test series between hosts West Indies and visitors Australia will start on Wednesday, June 25. The WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the Kensington Oval in Barbados and begins at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). West Indies Playing XI for WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Announced: Shai Hope, John Campbell Return, Brandon King Handed Debut.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, WI vs AUS 2025 won't be available for TV viewing options for fans. For the WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Match?

FanCode holds digital rights of WI vs AUS 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live online viewing options of West Indies vs Australia Test 2025 series in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 match online, but users will require a pass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).