West Indies take on Zimbabwe in a Group B game of the T20 World Cup qualifiers at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart with an aim to stay alive in the competition. A shock loss at the hands of Scotland has left the two-time T20 champions with a lot of work to do. They need massive improvements in their game if they are to make it to the next round. The main problem in their opening game was the abject failure of their batting unit in the case of 161. Barring Jason Holder, none of the players rose up to the challenge. Opponents Zimbabwe on the other hand has their tails up as they defeated Ireland comprehensively in their last match. Another win and they will be on course to play the big boys of the tournament. West Indies versus Zimbabwe will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Sri Lanka Move to Third Spot, Netherlands Top Group A.

Jason Holder contributed with both bat and bowl for West Indies but it was clearly not enough to win the game. The likes of Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, and Brandon King all got off to decent starts but none of them were able to convert it into a big score. The bowling was largely flat as well with many of them having a poor economy rate to show for it. Alzarri Joseph has the pace to trouble Zimbabwe and he will need to lead from the front with a fiery spell.

Sikandar Raza is perhaps the best Zimbabwean batsman in the last three years or so and he once again showcased why his team depends a lot on him with a 48-ball 82. It gave the platform for his team to score an above-par score of 174. The team defended this total with a lot of conviction with Blessing Muzarabani taking three wickets. Their game plan for West Indies will not have much change given their solid performance.

When Is West Indies vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022(Wednesday). The SWI vs ZIM game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the WI vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The West Indies vs Zimbabwe match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2/2 HD.

How To Watch West Indies vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

The West Indies vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match will be live streamed on Star Sports Network's online platform. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

