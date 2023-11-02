What Happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? How Will it Impact ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal Scenarios?

Pakistan have kept themselves alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal race by beating Bangladesh earlier in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They face New Zealand next with a rain threat looming over the match. What happens if the PAK vs NZ CWC 2023 match is washed out?

Cricket Team Latestly| Nov 02, 2023 02:39 PM IST
What Happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? How Will it Impact ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal Scenarios?
Pakistan players in a discussion (Photo credit: Twitter @TheRealPCB)

After a string of four losses, Pakistan have finally managed to snap that streak and stay alive in the race for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. The Babar Azam-led side returned to winning ways in an emphatic manner, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata earlier this week. With six points from seven matches, Pakistan now need to win all their remaining games and by big margins to sneak into the top four by the end of the league stage, provided other results go their way. Pakistan face New Zealand in a crunch encounter on November 4. But what happens if rain washes out the PAK vs NZ CWC 2023 match?  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

There is a forecast of rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru towards the afternoon and late evening, at the time of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 4. However, the match has a start time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and hence, rain should not lead to a delayed start. Should there even be rainfall affecting the game, the world-class drainage facilities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will come into play and it will be of help in case of a short downpour.

After a string of four losses, Pakistan have finally managed to snap that streak and stay alive in the race for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. The Babar Azam-led side returned to winning ways in an emphatic manner, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata earlier this week. With six points from seven matches, Pakistan now need to win all their remaining games and by big margins to sneak into the top four by the end of the league stage, provided other results go their way. Pakistan face New Zealand in a crunch encounter on November 4. But what happens if rain washes out the PAK vs NZ CWC 2023 match?  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

There is a forecast of rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru towards the afternoon and late evening, at the time of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 4. However, the match has a start time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and hence, rain should not lead to a delayed start. Should there even be rainfall affecting the game, the world-class drainage facilities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will come into play and it will be of help in case of a short downpour.  ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

What Will Happen if Rain Washes Out PAK vs NZ CWC 2023 Match?

It is something that fans would not want but the possibility of rain washing out the PAK vs NZ match cannot be completely ruled out. In case there's a washout, Pakistan and New Zealand will share a point each. While it is an even result for both sides at the end of the day, it might not be an ideal one for Pakistan, who, at this point, can muster a maximum of 10 points. A rain-affected game would mean that Pakistan would be able to accumulate a maximum of nine points instead of 10.

In such a scenario, New Zealand would remain ahead in the race to make it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semis as they have a better net run rate that their opponents, The possibility of both teams sharing points would do more harm to Pakistan's semifinal chances than New Zealand hence, Pakistan fans would want that a full game is played in Bengaluru.

