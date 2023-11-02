What Happens if Pakistan vs New Zealand is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? How Will it Impact ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal Scenarios?

After a string of four losses, Pakistan have finally managed to snap that streak and stay alive in the race for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. The Babar Azam-led side returned to winning ways in an emphatic manner, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata earlier this week. With six points from seven matches, Pakistan now need to win all their remaining games and by big margins to sneak into the top four by the end of the league stage, provided other results go their way. Pakistan face New Zealand in a crunch encounter on November 4. But what happens if rain washes out the PAK vs NZ CWC 2023 match? ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.
There is a forecast of rain and thunderstorms in Bengaluru towards the afternoon and late evening, at the time of the Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 4. However, the match has a start time of 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and hence, rain should not lead to a delayed start. Should there even be rainfall affecting the game, the world-class drainage facilities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will come into play and it will be of help in case of a short downpour. ICC World Cup 2023 Schean-vs-new-zealand-icc-cricket-world-cup-2023-match-is-washed-out-due-to-rain-in-bengaluru-5533449.html&text=What+Happens+if+Pakistan+vs+New+Zealand+is+Washed+Out+Due+to+Rain+in+Bengaluru%3F+How+Will+it+Impact+ICC+CWC+2023+Semifinal+Scenarios%3F&via=latestly" title="Tweet">