Given the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan due to the dreadful Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is under immense pressure after agreeing to an Asia Cup 2025 match between the India national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team. The public opinion is at an all-time high regarding the opposition of an IND vs PAK cricket match, which recently forced the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 game to be cancelled by organisers. Will India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Semi-Final Take Place? Here's What We Know.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Group A on September 14. However, with the Sports Ministry making the decision solely on the BCCI's shoulders, the backlash on social media could force administrators to forfeit the upcoming IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match. In this article, we read what will happen if India forfeits the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan below. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

What Tournament Rules State Regarding Walkover?

Firstly, India are well within its rights to forfeit the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan despite the marquee IND vs PAK already scheduled. However, the tournament rules, according to several reports, suggest that the IND vs PAK match be declared a walkover in case of an India forfeit and resulting in Pakistan being awarded full points.

As the Asia Cup falls under a multi-national tournament as opposed to a bilateral series, a forfeit will result in a win for the opposite team by default, unless the organisers devise a different agreement.

