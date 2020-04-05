When Ajay Jadeja Plundered Pakistan Bowlers for Boundaries and Laid Cornerstone for India’s Memorable 1996 World Cup Quarter-Final Win (Watch Video)

Ajay Jadeja (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With India struggling at 200/4 and just eight overs of play remaining, enters Ajay Jadeja. He had justified his batting position (finally) after repeated failures as an opener in the last group stage game against Zimbabwe with a timely 27-ball 44 to help India reach close to 250 from 174/4. But this was not another league stage game. It was the 1996 World Cup quarter-finals against arch-rivals Pakistan and players of either side knew the difference and cost between a win and loss. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 93 had helped India dominate the early proceedings but India’s middle-order failed to convert starts leaving Vinod Kambli and Jadeja as the two last recognised batsmen. He (Jadeja) had to act and boy didn’t he. India vs Pakistan World Cup, Aisa Cup & Champions Trophy Matches on Star Sports Channels, Here's The Schedule and Telecast Time For The IND vs PAK Clashes.

Till Kambli was alongside him, Jadeja played anchor’s role leaving the slightly in better-form partner to do the bulk of hitting. But Kambli, who had come off a match-winning century against Zimbabwe, pushed on before departing for 24 off 26 deliveries with a single boundary hit. Nayan Mongia followed after adding three-run more leaving Jadeja with tail-enders at the other end. But what Mongia did more than those three runs was to awake Jadeja, whose part in Mongia’s horrendous run-out brought the onslaught on Pakistan. On This Day: MS Dhoni Scored His First Century in International Cricket vs Pakistan in 2005.

When Ajay Jadeja Plundered Pakistan

India were on 237/6 with three overs remaining. Jadeja, a little less than well-settled and Kumble - well Kumble was aiming for the skies with a giant stride and shots off every delivery. Waqar Younis was to bowl two of the final three overs and Aaqib Javed the other. But none – despite Jadeja’s late brilliance against Zimbabwe – would have predicted what was to follow. Up came Younis, whose figures until that over read eight overs, 27 runs and the prized wicket of Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

But Jadeja plundered him for 22 off his penultimate over. The first came on the pads and he missed. The next four deliveries read 4,6,4,6 and from almost being the chief controller, Younis was running a race towards becoming the most-expensive bowler of that innings. Javed came and gave away 10 runs and finished with figures of 10-67-1.

Waqar with still an over remaining had given away 49 runs. His final over went for 18 more with Jadeja’s wicket being the sole consolation. But Kumble and Javagal Srinath cashed in with a couple of boundaries before the bowlers did what they did to pull-out a 39-run win and add to Pakistan’s World Cup horror that extends to this day.