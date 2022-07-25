India will resume their rivalry once again with their archrivals Pakistan as the two nations are going to face each other at Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) Women's Cricket event in Birmingham, England. For the first time in the history of the global event, women's cricket has been introduced and every cricket playing nations have already sent their teams to the UK event. The Indian Women's Cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur have set their sights on the gold medal at CWG2022. The women in blues are currently on red hot form following their T20I and ODI series victories against Sri Lanka. 2022 Commonwealth Games Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of CWG on TV in India

Eight nations will play against each other in the women's cricket event in T20 format at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, starting from July 28. All the countries have been divided into two groups as four nations will be slated in each group. India, Australia, Pakistan and West Indies are in the same group. Kaur's team will start their Commonwealth Games campaign with the Australia clash on July 29. And after that, they will lock horns with their neighbours Pakistan. Players like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad would play a vital role for India while Bismah Mahroof, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail and Fatima Sana would try to take Pakistan over the line.

When is India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Cricket Match? Know Date and Time in IST

Indian Women's Cricket team will take on Pakistan on July 31 (Sunday) at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).