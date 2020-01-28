Who is Kartik Tyagi? Check Out Some Lesser-Known Facts About India U19 Pace Sensation as he Rattles Australia U19’s Top Order in ICC U19 CWC 2020 Quarter-Final

Kartik Tyagi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s latest fast-bowling sensation Kartik Tyagi breath fire during the India vs Australia, quarter-final clash in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Chasing a mediocre total of 233 runs at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa, the right-handed pacer cleared his intent from the outset and claimed two wickets in the opening over itself. Tyagi bowled with hostility and his deliveries were certainly setting the speed gun on fire. He went on to take one more wicket in his second over and courtesy his brilliance, the Aussies were tottering at 17/4 at one stage. Below, we’ll look at some lesser-known facts about the emerging fast bowler. Kartik Tyagi, India U19 Bowler, Picks Three Wickets in his First Two Overs.

Hailing from a small village of Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi’s journey to the national Under-19 side hasn’t been quite smooth as the pacer had to cross a lot of hurdles in his childhood. Being a son of a farmer, the cricketer also didn’t have great financial support and thus, his success is certainly appreciable and will inspire the youth too. Well, Tyagi has proved that nothing is impossible when one his determined and many expect to emerge as an asset for the national side as well. India U19 vs Australia U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

# Kartik Tyagi was born on November 8, 2000, at a small village of Uttar Pradesh called Dhanaura.

# His father Yogendra Tyagi is a farmer and wasn’t quite financially stabled

# Tyagi put up some incredible performances in the junior level and was selected in Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji side at the age of 16.

# In his first and only Ranji game, the pacer claimed three wickets against Railways.

# He, however, sustained an injury and was out of action for a while but made a brilliant comeback and continued his stellar run.

# Tyagi broke into under-19 national team during India U19 Tour of England in 2019 and hasn’t looked back since then.

# In the five Lis-A games, the youngster has scalped nine wickets.

# During the 2020 IPL Auctions, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab got involved in a bidding war before the Royals bagged his services for a whopping INR 1.3 crore.

Well, as of now Tyagi is in the mission to guide the Boys in Blue to a berth in the semi-final which certainly looks on the cards. Also, India are the defending champions of the gala tournament and the young pacer will have to deliver consistently to help his side retain the title.