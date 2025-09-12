Hong Kong China captain Yasim Murtaza was run out courtesy a combined effort from Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman after he had a mix-up with Nizakat Khan during the BAN vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11. This incident happened in the 18th over of the first innings, bowled by Mustafizur Rahma,n when Nizakat Khan hit the ball in the extra cover region and attempted a single. Yasim Murtaza, at the non-striker's end, took off and a mix-up saw both batters in the middle of the pitch. Rishad Hossain collected the ball and threw it towards Mustafizur Rahman, who then went on to knock out the stumps at the non-striker's end, leading to the Hong Kong China captain's run out for 28 runs off 19 balls. Bangladesh Defeat Hong Kong, China by Seven Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Litton Das’ Brilliant Half-Century Guides BAN to Comprehensive Victory.

Watch Yasim Murtaza's Run Out After a Mix-Up During Hong Kong vs Bangladesh Match:

Partnership status: 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 🫣 Hong Kong, China's captain is run out after a mix-up. Watch #BANvHKC LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/786hvrcqBl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)